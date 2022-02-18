Donald "Dude" Leroy Green, 90, passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at his home with his children and his dog, Penelope, by his side in Carey, Idaho. He was born July 10, 1931, in Hagerman, Idaho. He was the sixth child of John W. Green and Annie Ellen Crist.
In 1940, his family moved to Carey and settled out Fish Creek. He attended school in Carey and graduated in 1951.
He married his sweetheart, Mary Albrethsen, when he was 22 years old on Oct. 30, 1953, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four children: Connie, Sheila, Debbie and Kyle.
He enlisted in the Army from 1954-1956. He was a member of the 514th AAA Opr and Intelligence Specialist, SP3. He worked as a deputy sheriff for the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years and retired in 1988 when he spent time on his farm. He was a farmer at heart.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years and three children, Sheila Hunter of Twin Falls, Debbie Hurst (Tom) of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Kyle Green (Tracy) of Carey; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen Green; daughter, Connie Green; four brothers, Leeland Green, Bill Green, Marion Green, Charlie Green and one sister, Jackie Rudd.
The services will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Carey LDS Church. Internment will follow at the Carey Cemetery. Friends may visit, Friday, Feb. 18, 6-7 p.m. at the Wood River Chapel in Hailey and 10-10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Idaho Home Health & Hospice, nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and his caregivers.
A memorial fund has been created. Donations may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, P.O. Box 4320, Ketchum, Idaho 83340; Susan G. Komen, (Breast Cancer Foundation) 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380; and Idaho Home Health and Hospice, 329 Washington St., Gooding, Idaho 83330.
Please visit his memorial Page at www.woodriverchapel.com to share a message or photo.
