Born on Aug. 24, 1939, and raised alongside his sister Barbara in Southern California by parents Modelle and Clarence Armstrong (Mom and Pop), Donald Bruce Armstrong left this world on Easter Sunday following a short battle with cancer. His loving wife of 20-plus years, Claudette Armstrong, was by his side.
Bruce was born in Lubbock, Texas, and his parents moved west in the early 1940s landing in Southern California. Bruce attended the University of Redlands and was a member of Pi Chi fraternity. While at the university, Bruce met his first wife, Jan, married, and had a family. Bruce, alongside his father, ran a successful electrical wholesale distributorship in Southern California for over 40 years.
In his spare time, he was a sailor on his boat Schuss out of Long Beach, California, and also enjoyed water and snow skiing and playing tennis. In 1972, he bought his eldest daughter Sheila a horse for Christmas, sparking a lifelong love of horses for the family. He and his two daughters showed quarter horses on the California circuit for many years. Their love of horses grew, and Bruce and his daughters became quite the horse experts. Following a summer motorhome visit to a Hagerman, Idaho, horse ranch to visit one of his best friends and college fraternity brothers, Donny McFadden, he sold their Peralta Hills home and moved the family to Hagerman. A culture shock for certain, the family adjusted to a new way of life that included cattle ropings and brandings, reining and barrel racing, and the Snake River literally in the backyard, where waterskiing or fishing could be had any day of the week.
After a year and a half in Hagerman, Bruce pulled up the family stakes once again and moved the family to a condo in beautiful Sun Valley, Idaho. With the ski hill steps from the condo, the family became avid skiers and grew to love all the outdoor activities the area had to offer. While living in Sun Valley, Bruce purchased 183 acres just south of Bellevue and began building his dream ranch. In 1979, the family moved to Calypso Quarter Horses (now Swiftsure), where they lived a life of ranching, breeding horses, riding, fishing, moving irrigation pipe and plowing snow all winter long! In the summer months, Bruce was known for grabbing the kids after school and taking the boat down to Magic Reservoir “to get a couple of runs in before dark.”
The family had many fun adventures, including numerous trips to the Caribbean to visit his in-laws, Hawaiian vacations, ski vacations, motorhome trips through the Old West and California wine country, European vacations, and most treasured, the annual family houseboat vacation on Lake Powell every summer.
Bruce co-founded the Broadford Polo Club along with some friends. He hosted Thursday night ropings at the Calypso roping arena and even got some of the local cowboys to try out polo. Some of the best friends he ever made were met through either roping or playing polo here in the valley.
After selling the ranch, Bruce lived for a time in Ketchum and purchased a condo in Palm Desert. He spent his time between the two homes for several years. He met his second wife in 2001, Claudette Macdonald from Canada. They lived a beautiful life in their home at PGA West in LaQuinta, where he played golf, tennis and polo at the Eldorado Polo Club. Bruce and Claudette took a once in a lifetime trip to Cuba where they spent 10 days and drove over 900 miles to visit the farthest corners of the island. Claudette was by his side when he passed.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette Armstrong of Palm Desert, California; former wife, Jan Armstrong (Ben McCoy) of Hailey, Idaho; daughters, Sheila Dean (husband Dan) of Dallas, Texas; Cheryl Fulton of Hailey, Idaho; and son, Dan Armstrong (wife Lynn) of Woodinville, Washington. Bruce is also survived by nine grandchildren (Travis, Katrina, Logan, and Collin from Sheila; Delaney and Max from Cheryl; and Jake, Ryan and Morgan from Dan), and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his younger sister Barbara Welter and his parents, Modelle and Clarence Armstrong.
The family is planning a celebration of life for Saturday, June 4 at The Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum, Idaho, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of a service or flowers, please consider a donation to Swiftsure Ranch (www.swiftsureranch.org) in his memory.
Commented