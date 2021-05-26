Don passed away on May 10, 2021, in Boise, Idaho.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on April 22, 1937, the son of Leo and Marie Petelle. As a Marine he served in the Korean War.
Don’s passion was traveling the world as a freelance photographer. He spoke fluent Spanish and immersed himself in the culture of Central and South America and resided in many areas of Mexico. He was also a resident of Ketchum , Idaho, and Scottsdale and Phoenix, Ariz., and lived the later part of his life in Boise, Idaho.
Don was a man for all seasons. He enjoyed music and played a mean game of Petellinos (dominoes). Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, captivating life stories and how he lived life to its fullest. He will be missed by many.
Don is survived by his children, Lesley Petelle of Brewster, Mass., Joey (Shauna) Petelle of Ketchum, Idaho, and Dany Petelle of San Francisco, Calif.; and grandchildren, Don F. Petelle-Murphy of Brewster, Mass., and Tia Petelle-Murphy of Auckland, New Zealand.
He is also survived by his long-time love and partner, Pamela Schultz of Boise, Idaho; a brother, Peter Petelle of Sedona, Ariz.; and two sisters, Carolyn Doorn of Waterford, Wisc., and Dorothy Jones of Monterey, Tenn.
Donations in Don’s memory may be made to Horizon Home Health and Hospice, 63 West Willowbrook Dr. Meridian, ID 83646.
