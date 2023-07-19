Don Brandenburger, 86, passed away on May 5, 2023, after complications from a heart attack.
Don is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Ann; son Peter; brothers, Bob and Tom; and six grandchildren.
Don was “dropped” in 1936 and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, by his parents Roy and Melee. He graduated from Washington University of St. Louis with a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master's degree in architecture and urban design. In 1966, Don founded Brandenburger Associates Architecture/Land Planning. He designed numerous wineries and residential homes, including many in the Wood River Valley.
Don married Jean Leutwiler in St. Louis in 1965. In 1970, Don designed their house in Hillsborough, California, where they raised Ann and Peter. In the 1980s, he also designed a beautiful home in Hailey on the Big Wood River as a gathering place for friends and family. Countless celebrations and memories were made in these homes, cherished by family and friends. Don was a member of the Valley Club.
Don and Jean enjoyed traveling the world with their friends. Don's passion for sketching and painting led him to capture churches, landscapes and various scenes in ink or watercolor. He would often find a sunny spot and spend the day sketching whatever caught his interest.
Among other things, Don will be remembered as the man with the frog on his glass at many social events, which was always a conversation starter. He loved sitting in front of a fire near the Big Wood River and putting another log on to extend the night with family and friends.
Though Don is no longer with us, his memory and mark on this world will live on through his incredible artwork and architectural projects. His talent in design and architecture will be enjoyed by many for years to come.
If you would like to make a contribution in Don’s memory, the family kindly requests you consider the American Prairie Foundation (www.americanprairie.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate). The family will hold a private celebration of his life later this year.
