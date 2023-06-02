A celebration of life for Dick Hare will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5 at the Carol's Dollar Lodge in Sun Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and Wood River Community YMCA.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 6:35 am
