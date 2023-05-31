A celebration of life for Dick Hare will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5 at the Carol's Dollar Lodge in Sun Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and Wood River Community YMCA.
A celebration of life for Dick Hare will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5 at the Carol's Dollar Lodge in Sun Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and Wood River Community YMCA.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented