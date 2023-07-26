Diane Christy Whitaker-Merfeld, 78, a beloved mother with a soul that loved all of earth’s peaceful creatures, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. Diane was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 5, 1944, to Bill and Frances Whitaker. She is survived by her sister, Cindy Tokar; brother, John Whitaker; partner, Erik Byak; her son, Buffalo Rixon; and Katherine Rixon and her two grandchildren, Taylor and Scarlet.
Diane, the beach girl that she was and UCLA graduate, found herself in Sun Valley by way of her VW Bug in 1968 with a group of girlfriends, only to make many more. A true “lefty” at heart on her scrappy (and knockout) Ketchum woman’s softball team, “The Leadville Flies.” She married Carl Rixon in 1969 streamside on the Board Ranch before moving back to California in the early 1970s, where she devotedly cared for people as a nurse at St. Johns Hospital. Although she had a life-long love for the beach, her love for Sun Valley, with its vibrant wildflowers, swift streams, and bluer than blue sky, ran deep in her soul.
A celebration of life will be held at Katherine and Buffalo’s home on Aug. 5, 4 p.m. Please contact Buffalo at (208) 720-5183 or buffalo@rlb-sv.com for details.
