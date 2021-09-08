Dennis James Whalen passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the age of 67 in Boise, Idaho. Dennis grew up in Sunnyville, California, after the family moved there in 1960 from Pennsylvania. He graduated high school in 1973 from CYA.
Dennis started his working career as an automotive painter in California and used that skill set to finish his life painting homes in the Wood River Valley.
Dennis loved enjoying the small things in life—family, friends, sunshine, beer and music. He was happiest outside in front of a BBQ surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Dennis was a man who loved playing Santa Claus for local community activities. He helped put on Halloween activities in the Bellevue Forest and was never shy of helping with every community music festival that came into Blaine County. He was a man with a larger than life personality. Dennis was never shy to tell a joke and help spread a smile. His heart was never questioned in size nor capacity for those he loved.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Virginia Whalen. Daughters, Angie (Manny) Santiago and Catrina (Jose) Whalen. Sons, Eric Whalen, Joseph (Chantelle) Whalen, and Michael (Sara) Whalen. Two sisters, Barbara (William) Nobles and Patricia (Charles) Kalnin, 14 grandkids, one great-granddaughter, two nephews and one niece. He is preceded in death by his father, Skip Whalen, mother, Fannie Whalen, and son, Damien Whalen.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18 at the Bellevue Park at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill. Come join us as we raise our glasses to Dennis.
Memories and photos can be shared at www.woodriverchapel.com
