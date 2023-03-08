Dennis Evans

Dennis Keith Evans, born Jan. 27, 1944, in Montebello, California, of Mary Phillis Dalpino and Milton Morse Evans, returned home to Pocatello, Idaho, where he was raised, and on March 3, 2023, passed peacefully with his two daughters by his side.
Roaring down Main Street in his brother's Austin-Healey, he was creating the roadmap for his future. A point of interest was a beautiful classmate, and soon this young man was a proud father of two girls, fueling his ambitions for a bright life consisting of family, hard work, friends and adventure. Graduating from PHS in 1962 and with an ISU associate's degree, he supported his family by working at People's Market, Allstate and Alta Record Distributing Co. and as a heavy equipment operator, music promoter, importer and business owner.
Dennis was a quiet yet powerful force to be reckoned with—handsome, talented and smart. Conquering life's challenges and providing for his family by sustaining multiple jobs, he created the perfect life-work balance, founding the Hot Tub Co. of Idaho, with the perfect tag line, "see more of your friends."
He was a true entrepreneur. The spa industry lead him to Olympia, Washington, as Sonoma Spas' national marketing director, after which he opened retail spa and flower stores. His work ethic admirable, he worked until the end of his life as a bookseller with a rare five-star rating.
His passion for skiing inspired many. He taught his daughters, their mother and the Dudunake family to ski at Skyline, where his brother, Glenn, ran Skyline Ski School. A family tradition carried on with professional ski careers, ski clubs and family adventures. He loved the outdoors, golf and teaching his grandkids poker and Yahtzee. He found great joy living with vast views, the Idaho open landscape and overlooking the Puget Sound.
Dennis was a prankster, unassuming and impactful. His journey home to Idaho, as his final resting place, modeled his life, facing challenges with determination, steadfastness, kindness, care and strength, leaving nothing unfinished. He was preceded in death by Mary and Milton Evans (parents) and Glenn Evans (brother). He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Evans and Colette Evans (Bas Verheijen); grandchildren, Tobias and Esmée Verheijen and Maria Dudunakis (Jerry Boesel).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Hospice (Pocatello) or Oral Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at cornelisonfh.com.
Commented