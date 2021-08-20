DeLoris Pearl Panting, residing in Spokane, Washington, passed away Aug. 12, 2021. She was 85 years old.
DeLoris was the daughter of Verla Day and Orville Baker. She married Del Panting in 1955. They had three children, raising them in Hailey.
Mom was an exceptional woman. She read her Bible faithfully. She was witty with the quickest one liner that would make us laugh when we needed it the most. She was so creative and could make the most beautiful things out of nothing. Her calm place was when she was singing and playing her 12-string guitar. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. For three months before Christmas, Mom’s home would look like the Christmas Hallmark store blew up! When Christmas day would come though, mom’s home was like no other, just beautiful. Spring would bring back her much-loved hummingbirds. She loved all animals, especially her potbellied pigs. Her time with her grandchildren was treasured, especially watching movies together. She loved to dance and, yes, Mom is dancing in the sky with dad.
Mom made lifelong friends while living in Hailey, Idaho; Hamilton, Montana; and Spokane, Washington. Mom was simply, gracefully, amazing. She loved her family deeply and unconditionally.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and Dad. She is survived by her three children, Tawnya Ulrick (Mike), Chris Panting and MarLena Wood (Forrest), six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and two sisters.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.AdvantageSouthHill.com. If you would like to make a donation please do so to your favorite organization or to the Boys and Girls Club in your area, which mom supported faithfully.
“My warmest blanket is your daily love.”
