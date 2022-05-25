Delbert Ray McMurdo Sr. (Alfred), born Nov. 29, 1942, passed away at his home in Hailey on May 7, 2022.
He was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Edwin Dow McMurdo and Emma Etta Knowles McMurdo. As a young child, he moved from Pocatello and lived with his uncle, Fred Shipp, on the Poverty Flats Ranch. He moved to Boise and worked at the Boise Hotel restaurant as a server until enlisting in the Marines.
He married Anita D. James on Jan. 20, 1964, at the Hailey Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They had three wonderful children: Delbert Ray McMurdo Jr. (Dawn), Dee Jay McMurdo Sr., and Dallas Kay McMurdo Skeen (Vern). They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was a Marine from 1959-1963, traveling to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Okinawa, Japan. He also served in the National Guard for 20 years, serving and retiring as a first sergeant. He volunteered for the Hailey Fire Department and was a member of the Hailey Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club.
He worked at John Brown Ranch, Bellevue Saw Mill, Triumph Mine, the city of Hailey and the state of Idaho. In 1981, he purchased Ketchum Heating. He loved wood working, making many beautiful items for his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at Magic Reservoir with his grandchildren, friends and other family members. He liked gardening on his 5 acres in Shoshone. His favorite football teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Boise State Broncos.
He was never one to sit idle, going early in the mornings to the coffee shop to meet up with friends and the working crew to try and solve the world's problems. With his gift of gab, he did not know a stranger. He was always ready to give anyone a helping hand.
We would like to thank everyone for the beautiful flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy to our family in the passing of our loved one. Special thank yous to St. Luke’s Wood River, Twin Falls and Boise, Dr. Batcha, Dr. Greenburg, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, Wood River Chapel, Hailey Cemetery, Latter Day Saints Church, Bishop Smith, Hailey Fire Department, VA and Hailey Police for all their loving care.
Funeral services were held May 14, 2022, at the Hailey LDS Church. He was laid to rest at the Hailey Cemetery. We would like to invite family and friends to share a memory, condolence, or a photo at www.woodriverchapel.com
Commented