Delbert McMurdo, 79, of Hailey, Idaho, died May 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Delbert McMurdo, 79, of Hailey, Idaho, died May 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented