Del Webber of Hailey, Idaho, passed away May 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Toni and Willie Mertens of Solingen, Germany, and Del’s husband of 17 years, Robert Webber.
Del lived in Hailey for the last 20 years, before that in Malibu, Calif. Del had a very happy life with Robert Webber traveling the world. He succumbed to ALS in 1989. Del continued to live in California until 2000 when she decided to move to Hailey, Idaho, where she could be around her numerous horses all the time. In fact, Del was always accompanied by her dogs, cats and just about anything furry.
Del is survived by her brother, Hans Peter Mertens; and her nephew, Christian, and his wife, Theresa, and their two children, Emma and Evan.
Del moved this past August to Austin, Texas, so she could be closer to her family. Luckily, her dogs, Cooper and Redford, and her cats, Lamar and April, made the move with her, and gave her great comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Humane or Swiftsure Ranch.
