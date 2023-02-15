With the heaviest of hearts we announce the death of our beloved Deborah Mary Kirby. Deborah passed peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital in Ketchum after a terribly short illness. Our Deborah passed in the mountains she loved. Sun Valley is always where Deborah found her love of nature and its many wonderful plants and animals. Deborah’s fine art reflected this love in so many ways: landscapes, still-lifes and abstracts. Deborah will forever be part of these mountains she so loved. Deborah leaves behind her loving husband Tom Kennedy of Sun Valley, her companion and best friend through so many journeys around the world, from the depths of the South Pacific to the mountains of the Himalayas.
Born on Jan. 26, 1957, in Manchester, England, Deborah was the beautiful daughter of John and Mary Kirby of Manchester England, the sister of Jane McDermott and Joanne Davenport of Sun Valley, Helen and Michael Kirby of Manchester, England, and Tim Kirby of Hailey, Idaho—a wonderful family full of love for each other and Deborah. Deborah also leaves her step daughter, Leigh Anne, and her husband, Chris Bague, of Santa Clarita, California, as well as her beautiful granddaughters, Victoria and Brooke. Deborah will always be remembered by her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Joseph Kennedy and Linda Kennedy of Eagle, Idaho, two people who brought her much happiness and joy.
Most of all Deborah leaves one of the true loves of her life, her kitty Jazz.
In June of this year there will be a celebration of Deborah’s life where all of her wonderful friends can find joy in remembering Deborah.
Commented