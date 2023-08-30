Debbie Massie

Deborah Kathryn Massie (Deb, Debbie) was born in Toronto, Ontario, July 28, 1953, the daughter of Lorimar and Jane Vogel Massie. She was the youngest of five Massie siblings, her brothers being David, James, Denys, and Greg.
Debbie passed away on the Sept. 18, 2021. Her oldest brother, David, passed away on Sept. 22, 2022. She is survived by her three other brothers, and her husband, David Briggs, of Ketchum.
A life celebration is to be held for both Debbie and David on Sept. 14, at the American Legion Hall in Ketchum, beginning at 1:30 pm. Friends and neighbors are cordially invited to come remember their lives. Debbie was loved and is missed greatly.
Debbie came to Idaho in a roundabout way, leaving Canada in search of fun and adventure. She had stays in Colorado and California before landing in Ketchum in 1977, where she bought a cozy, modest house. As a transplant from the big city of Toronto, Debbie fancied herself as a mountain girl. She loved skiing, hiking, camping, wildflowers, horses, dogs, and wine, and she explored many of the trails around Ketchum. Her favorite month was September.
She earned a nursing degree in the 1980s and later a master’s degree and was a certified ICU nurse. Her many nursing jobs included working at the V.A. and St. Alphonsus in Boise, Rose Medical Center in Denver, Wood River St. Lukes, and The Cove nursing home in Bellevue. She was a generous caretaker and received the Daisy Award for excellent patient care. Debbie touched many lives.
She loved life and adventure and planned trips a year in advance. She loved Alaska and once caught a 53-pound Chinook on her 45th birthday. Her favorite getaway spot was Chico Hot Springs in Montana.
If you knew Debbie, please feel free to come and share in her life celebration.
