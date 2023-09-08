A life celebration for Debbie Massie will be held on the afternoon of Sept. 14, starting at 1:30 p.m., at the American Legion Hall, 220 S. Cottonwood St., Ketchum. Please come if you knew Debbie. Food and beverages are provided.
Online Poll
How busy has this summer felt to you?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alleged Lions Park gunman charged with attempted murder
- Jervois enters $15M agreement with U.S. military to accelerate cobalt exploration, extraction in central Idaho
- Update: Suspect at large after apparent Lions Park shooting, BCSO says
- Prosecutor: Lions Park shooting appears ‘completely random’
- Why we need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now
- Alleged Lions Park gunman charged with attempted murder
- Historic building will be revamped to better use lot space
- Bariteau: Gateway hotel set to begin construction this month
- Valley residents grapple with recent gun violence
- After owner's passing, Chapter One Bookstore is not going anywhere
Commented