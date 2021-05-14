Deanne passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, near Park City, Utah, just a month before her 70th birthday after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Most of you reading this have known us for a long time and there are many others out there who’ve never heard of us, as I haven’t lived in the valley in 17 years and my mom hasn’t lived here since 2013.
It felt particularly important, though, to write her an obituary in the Mountain Express because she loved Sun Valley so much and the incredible friends and community who embraced us both when we arrived to live in Warm Springs from Seattle in 1997. This valley was such an important part of her life’s journey and a place she called home.
A nurse by trade, she grew her love for the outdoors being raised in Sonora, Calif., a small town in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains. Although she never competed in sports seriously, it sure seemed like she did. She could seemingly go unfazed on a hike or run at a blistering pace up and down Baldy, Adams Gulch or whichever mountain range she decided to tackle that day. Most importantly, though, she was one of the most thoughtful, loving, good-natured, giving, caring, humorous and charismatic people I’ve ever met. A life gone too soon, she will be sorely missed by many. Wherever she is, her Boston terrier, “Frosti,” will be there eagerly waiting to hike through the mountains by her side.
She is survived by myself, Nick Hanscom; two rambunctious granddaughters, Jameson, 4, and Harper, 2; her brother, Chuck Boice; and her sister, Jeanette Emery. She will be laid to rest in Sonora, Calif., where she grew up, followed by a small memorial in June at her childhood home that is still in the family today.
