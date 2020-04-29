Our amazing husband, father, brother and son passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2020.
David M. Norton was born on Nov. 13, 1947, to David Earl and Donna Beck Norton in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family later moved to Idaho Falls, where Dave attended Idaho Falls High School. He excelled in football and debate and was student body president. He attended the University of Utah, where he boasted eight years of school without a degree but achieved a master’s in fun. His entrepreneurial spirit showed up in 1971 as the business owner of the Sheepskin Coat Factory in Ketchum, Idaho, which he owned with his wife and best friend, Brenda. He made lasting deep friendships wherever he went and had the best laugh and a mischievous look in his eyes. He had a personality that made you feel good just by being around him. We miss him so much but relish in all the stories and fun memories we have. In his elusive relationship with the IRS he was known to the government as Cave Monton—owner of the Shrimpskin Coat Factory. Dave was a renowned art dealer and a lifelong lover and collector of Western art.
Dave and Brenda traveled the world over, most recently to Africa—he loved adventure and was an avid skier—he just loved life. Most of all he adored and loved his wife, Brenda, whom he married in 1983.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Brenda; his son and best friend, Tyler; beloved mother, Donna; brother, Larry; sister, Debra (Kirk) Thorn; twin brothers, Rick (Esther) Norton and Rand (Cathy) Norton; and countless nieces and nephews. It should be noted that all the siblings claim they were told by Dave in confidence that they were his favorite. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Earl, and sister-in-law Jody.
In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass to Dave and share your favorite memory. Family graveside services will be held the week of April 26 with a celebration of life to be determined later. Funeral arrangements are by Wood River Chapel, woodriverchapel.com.
