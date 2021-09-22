David Lowell Henry was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on January 5, 1939 to Chester and Mamie Henry. He passed away on September 8, 2021, in Buhl, Idaho.
As a child David moved with his family to Seattle where they lived in the Rainier Beach area. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. After high school he joined the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1966.
David worked in construction as a carpenter in Seattle for many years. He also spent several years in Japan working for a construction company building homes.
In 1997 David moved to Ketchum, Idaho, to join his friends in founding Il Naso Restaurant, where he worked for the next several years. After leaving Il Naso he again worked for several years in construction in the Wood River Valley.
The Il Naso crew became David’s family, with whom he lived on a compound in West Ketchum, and here, over the next 25 years, he forged his dearest lifelong friendships. David loved living in Ketchum and for many years, on any given night, you could find the well-dressed Mr. Henry holding court at the Christiania in a cloud of smoke enjoying “just a titch” of Grand Marnier.
David was a history buff and an avid reader with an extensive knowledge of World War II. He loved music, especially opera and classical. One of David’s most prized possessions was his extensive library of books and music collected over his lifetime.
He was a curious traveler who enjoyed seeking out and learning the history of the places he visited. His travels took him throughout Europe and Asia. He also loved a beach vacation and Cancun, Mexico, was a favorite destination.
He was a fierce lover of all animal creatures, caring for strays and wild animals alike. David was preceded in death by his spoiled cat Bella. He is survived by the feral cat living in his backyard, which he kept warm and fed over many a cold Idaho winter.
David was a talented fixer of almost anything and could always be counted on to show up with his tools whenever a friend needed help.
A lovable curmudgeon, with a warm and giving heart, David was a proud, true gentleman. An independent thinker who didn’t suffer fools and wasn’t afraid to tell you to “get a grip.” Which is exactly what he would say to us now for being so sad about his leaving us.
Memorial contributions in David’s honor may be made to Stella’s Shelter Fund or Best Friends Animal Society.
A memorial service will take place at a future date.
