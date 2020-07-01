David Lee McClanahan passed away after a brief battle with liver cancer on June 25, 2020.
He was born in Boulder City, Nev., on Sept. 28, 1954, to Jay and Wanda McClanahan. Dave graduated from Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., then went on to graduate from the GIA in Santa Monica, Calif.
He moved to the Wood River Valley in the ’70s. Dave loved life, people and travel, living in California, Maui, the Caribbean and northern Idaho, but he always came back to the Wood River Valley, which he considered home.
Dave’s greatest contribution was the beautiful rock work he did with Wood River Masonry for 20 years. Dave will be sincerely missed by his many friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of the Wood River Valley, Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340.
Friends may share a message or photo at David’s memorial page at woodriverchapel.com.
Commented