On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, David Leary Timmons passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Kihei, Maui, at the age of 77.
He was born on July 14, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., to Frederick and Madelyn Timmons and is survived by his two children, Tiffany and Rian.
He lived a rich and fulfilling life as a stockbroker, cattle wrangler, traveler, friend, brother and father. Making friends was easy for him and he left an impression on everyone he met. For Tiffany and Rian, David was a loving father, a role model and a teacher, with whom they shared great adventures in the mountains of Idaho, on the beaches of Baja and the many battles playing backgammon!
Big Wave Dave, we all miss you and we will always love you.
Friends and the entire Timmons clan!
