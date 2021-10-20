A celebration of life gathering for David Henry will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. on the patio at Vintage Restaurant, 231 Leadville Ave., Ketchum. Join us for “just a titch” of Grand Marnier in memory of our favorite curmudgeon.
