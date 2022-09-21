David Gish

There will be a celebration of life on Sept. 22, 2022, for David A. Gish, formerly of the Wood River Valley, who died May 26, 2022, after a long illness. Please meet at the Hyndman Creek Trailhead at 1 p.m. to walk to the site of ceremony. Contact Kathi Eason at 208-720-8215 for any questions.
