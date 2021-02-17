David Field Spaulding, admired husband, father, brother and friend, died peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, following a bluebird day of skiing.
Born Nov. 21, 1941, in Seattle, Wash., David spent his 79 years pursuing numerous hobbies and passions with unending curiosity and enthusiasm—an authentic love of life that he shared with everyone around him.
David graduated from Queen Anne High School and attended the University of Washington before a chance encounter introduced him to one of his greatest loves, flying airplanes. After several years of world travel, David was hired in 1969 as a pilot by Alaska Airlines, where he met his wife, a flight attendant at the time. They were married for more than 40 years.
Following his retirement in 2001, David started yet another rewarding chapter of his life, spending his days fly fishing and guiding for Silver Creek Outfitters, and skiing with Guest Services at Sun Valley Co. He was also involved in nature conservation with Trout Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy. Throughout the year, he could always be found planning his next trip to experience historical sites around the U.S. or seek adventure around the world, forever adding to his lists of birds seen, photographs taken and memories made.
He leaves behind his wife, Renae; son, Michael; and daughter, Katy, as well as four siblings, extended family and many, many friends. But most importantly, he leaves a legacy of a truly well-lived life, forever reminding us to pursue each day the things that bring us joy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the David Spaulding memorial scholarship created by Trout Unlimited-Hemingway Chapter, Box 6176, Ketchum, ID 83340.
