David Dean Munster, 85, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away, Dec. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences can be sent to cornelisonfh.com or 208-232-0542.
