David was the third child of Setrack and Dorothy Manookian, born in Los Angeles, California. He passed away at home with his beloved wife and best friend, Suzanne, by his side.
David loved an adventure and any challenge that came before him, from liquor stores, to managing a professional boxer, to a racehorse named Terry, to teaching himself how to develop real estate. He loved it all and put his all into everything that he did.
He is preceded in death by his brother Alfred and sister Grace Sahagian. He is survived by his wife Suzanne and children Michael Manookian, Leslie Manookian (Jeff McNee), Gina Forcatto (Sergio), and grandchildren Nico, Sofia, and Luca Forcatto, and Caelin Bradshaw, and his last loyal hunting dog, Max.
A celebration of life will be held in early June. Time and place will be announced.
Commented