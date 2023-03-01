On Feb. 1, Darlene Ogilvie hitched a ride on that beautiful green comet, leaving this earth and continuing her journey on to who knows what adventures she’ll find next.
Born in Minford, Ohio, Darlene was raised by family members in the hills of Kentucky after the deaths of her parents, until later being placed in the VFW home in Michigan. She resided there from the age of 9 to 14, at which point she was adopted and made her way by rail to Riverside, California. She eventually married the very handsome Paul Ogilvie, with whom she raised three children.
Darlene had many passions and hobbies. She was an avid antique collector and could spot a bargain from 50 yards out. She loved to travel, and travel the world she did, with a particular fondness for Mexico—the people, the culture, and the beaches—where she spent many winters watching sunsets and enjoying her gin and tonic.
In later years, she spent summers in the Wood River Valley of Idaho, enjoying time with friends and family, going to the symphony, theatre, taking classes, and hanging out with some Fools. She loved all kinds of music, especially Willie Nelson. She square danced with Paul for many years and enjoyed camping with friends and family. She was also an artist, spending years creating pottery and painting watercolors, wood carving, even upholstery—at one time reupholstering nearly every seat in the house. Darlene was as generous as she was kind, adventurous and loving, and loved to laugh. It’s impossible to encapsulate a life so full.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Nathan Aniul and Della (Fraley) Sherman; her brothers and sisters, Audrey, Bert and Donald; and her husband of 58 years, Paul.
She is survived by her three children, Marilyn, Robert (Denise), and Kathy (Jana); and her only grandchild, Rachael Clark.
Raise a glass to Darlene, listen to some Willie Nelson, and think of her on the beaches of Mexico, or in the beautiful hills of her beloved Kentucky.
