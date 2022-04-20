Dana Lee Christiansen, 70, passed away April 14 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Denver, she spent her childhood between Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Newport Beach, California. Dana graduated from Deadwood High School in 1969 before studying at San Diego State University. A single ski season brought her to Sun Valley, a place that would become home for the rest of her life. It was here she found community among Jehovah’s Witnesses, whose work she would devote herself to for the next 50 years. She was an advocate for the arts, for nature, and for good food shared among friends. Dana is survived by her children: Jen Yelda of Lake Forest, California; Paul Yelda of Boise, Idaho; and Erin Yelda of Detroit, Michigan. A private family memorial will be held at the family cabin in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where Dana spent many of her happiest memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hunger Coalition, whose Hope Garden Dana spent the last months of her life tending.
