Please join the celebration of life for Curtis Wilbert "Hollywood" Hansen from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Anne and Mike's home at 132 Short Swing Drive in Warm Springs.
Curt was the ultimate outdoorsman and began alpine ski coaching at White Pass, Washington, and continued to coach Masters racers and instruct skiers for over 25 years of service to Sun Valley.
Curt courageously fought an extended illness and left us on March 15, 2023, to ski bigger mountains.
If you knew Hollywood, please bring stories, all else will be provided. Easy spot to take Mountain Rides, but come any way you can!
