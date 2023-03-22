Curtis Wilbert Hansen, 57, of Sun Valley died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 3:20 pm
