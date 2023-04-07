Curtis "Hollywood" Hansen

Curtis Wilbert Hansen, aka “Hollywood,” courageously fought an extended illness and has left us on March 15, 2023, to ski bigger mountains.
Curt was born in Yakima, Washington, on June 29, 1965. As the firstborn, he was the quiet instigator that loved to keep you on your toes. He and his younger brother Eric, had a fun-filled childhood that consisted of playing sports, working on their jeeps, ski racing and fighting. His passion for skiing and outdoor adventures through his childhood led him to find his home in Sun Valley, Idaho, for over 30 years.
Curt was the ultimate outdoorsman and excelled at all that he put his mind to. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, dirt, moto and mountain biking, fly fishing, commercial fishing, rugby, hockey, hiking, camping, golfing, tennis, yoga, meditation, Hapkido, culinary savvy (knife skills), woodworker, could build anything, irrigation system designer, and loved traveling the world. He dedicated his evenings to being a perfectionist ski tuner at Sun Summit in Ketchum for decades. Curt began coaching at White Pass, Washington and continued to coach Master Racers and ski instruction for over 25 years of service to Sun Valley.
He was a great conversationalist, listener, and amazing adviser. Sharing his vast knowledge on the chairlift, the slopes, and drinking a beer, Curt enjoyed a lively conversation with clients, friends and strangers. His insightful, positive, inspirational advice would make people feel good, and he always wanted you to be a better person. He was a beautiful soul, handsome on the inside and outside. He was one of a kind and will leave a lasting impression of love and respect to each person he inspired.
Curt is survived by his parents, Harley and Linda Hansen; brother, Eric (Kim) Hansen; sister, Mandy Hansen; and nephew, Kyler (Meagan) Hansen. He loved his Wood River Valley family and friends. Curt was the amazing son, brother and friend anyone could ask for. He will be very missed.
A celebration of Curt (Casanova, Hollywood, Hasselhoff, Smoothie) Hansen will be at a later date.
