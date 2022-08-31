Curt Lovins, a resident of Bellevue, Washington, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Curt was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Oliver and Virginia Lovins. He graduated from Moses Lake High School, and then WSU—a Cougar for life. He made his way from the eastern side of the state to become a well-known, long-time Madison Park resident. He founded Friday Harbor Sportswear and built a career in garment manufacturing. Curt was a passionate lifetime golfer, bringing his great handicap to both Aldarra and Overlake. He loved skiing with his friends and family in Sun Valley. Curt always enjoyed vacationing with his wife, Linda, and family trips with the grandkids to great places like Disneyland.
Curt was thankful that he was able to spend his late days wonderfully cared for at Sunshine Adult Family Home in Kirkland, visited by his good friends Chuck and David as well as his extended family.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his brother, Gregg.
In remembrance of Curt, donations can be made to Northwest Parkinson's Foundation at nwpf.org.
