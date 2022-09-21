Curt Fauth

Curtis Fauth passed away on Aug. 30, 2022, in Fullerton, California at the age of 89. He has joined his precious wife Zelda, and is at peace in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Curt was born on Jan. 13, 1933, in Emery, South Dakota, to Allina and Adam Fauth. He was part of the Bridgewater High School class of 1950, and then graduated from Bethel College (now Bethel University) located in Arden Hills, Minnesota in 1954. He met his wife Zelda as he was spending the summer of ’54 traveling around the United States singing in the Bethel Quartet. His quartet was at a stop in Mankato, Minnesota, staying at Zelda’s family home during a weekend singing trip. She was also home from nursing school in the Twin Cities for the weekend and they hit it off, marrying on June 25, 1955. He attended seminary for a time before deciding to become a high school math teacher. He taught in Cokato, Minnesota, for two years before receiving a National Science Foundation Fellowship to San Diego State, where he lived for 15 years teaching high school, becoming a counselor and then a vice principal for a local high school. In 2021, he was able to attend the dedication of a bench in his honor for his tenure at Grossmont High School in San Diego.
In 1975, Curt and his family of five children moved back to Minnesota where he became the Director of Alumni and Family Relations at Bethel University. Curt’s outgoing personality and knack for remembering names made him a perfect fit for bringing alumni together and supporting families as they sent their children to Bethel. “I’m a part of the Bethel Family forever, too,” Curt said, remembering his time in this role. He always spoke fondly of everyone he worked with, and during his tenure helped to start Family Weekend, helped organize the outdated alumni record-keeping system, formed relationships with members of Bethel’s Alumni Board, and established alumni meetings across the United States, which are now called “Royal Nation.” In the spring of 2022, the Fauth family created a fund to establish the “Curt and Zelda Fauth Alumni of the Year Wall.” Curt was able to participate in its dedication virtually, where he was able to reconnect with many of the good friends he had made during those years and beyond.
In 1984, Curt was approached by one of those good friends, another Bethel alumnus, Leland Eliason. He asked Curt to become the Christian Education Pastor at Whittier Area Community Church, where he would work for the next 23 years. His position changed over those years, and he eventually took over the Care Ministry. Curt was an extrovert with excellent administrative skills, but he also loved God and loved people. According to Betsy Read, who worked with him during those years, “He was everyone’s friend.” At one point near the tail end of his career, the church did a "baseball card" for Curt that had his official stats on the back of the card and it read: 106 marriages performed, 240 baptisms and 222 funerals. During those years he also volunteered as a chaplain for the Whittier Police Department, he volunteered for prison visitation ministry, led hospital visitations, led numerous small groups within the church and mentored/pastored/counseled countless numbers of people, most of whom our family weren’t fully aware of until the hundreds of responses received on social media in the weeks after his passing. After he retired in 2007, Curt and Zelda remained very active at the church, as he continued to visit people in the hospital, performed marriages and funerals, and volunteering wherever needed.
As our family reflects on the loss of our Dad/Grandpa/Great-Grandpa/Uncle, the overwhelming theme that gives us peace and comfort is Dad’s love of God and his love of people that impacted so many lives for the better. The stories and remembrances from near and far help keep Dad’s spirit alive on this earth. We are so thankful and proud to be able to share Dad with so many people. While Dad was never perfect, (he would say, “I’m a work in progress”) God still used him despite his imperfections to help others.
Curt is preceded in death by his wife, Zelda, his parents, Adam and Allina, his brother Benjamin, and his two sisters, Eunice and Lou Etta. Curt is survived by his five children, Denise (Mike) Ascheri, Dan (Kim) Fauth, Dave (Sue) Fauth, Doug (Kathy) Fauth and Daryl (Mary) Fauth; 10 grandchildren, Shannon (Kevin) O’Reilly, Tyler (Alison) Fauth, Kristi (Stephen) McCarty, Leah (Robert) Jackson, Steven Fauth, Shane (Cassie) Ascheri, Madalyn (Brady) Bomsta, Allison Fauth, Samuel Fauth and Abigail Fauth; seven great-grandchildren, Elliana O’Reilly, Bradley O’Reilly, Ryan McCarty, Ben Fauth, Tyler McCarty, Luke Fauth and Haley Jackson.
Curt’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Whittier Area Community Church, 8100 Colima Road, Whittier, California, 90605.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Bethel University (https://www.bethel.edu/giving/give-online/) and note Curt Fauth Memorial Gift.
