Craig Stephen Hopper, 55, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully in his bed Oct. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sally Torres, and two daughters, Danielle and Demi Hopper.
A celebration of Craig’s life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Encore Room, 15 E. Bullion St. in Hailey.
Cremation preceded the services under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, Idaho. Craig’s memorial webpage is available at woodriverchapel.com where friends may leave a message or share a photo.
