Corneil Therrien

Corneil Marcia Therrien passed away in Vernon, B.C., on Sept. 26, following a horseback riding accident. She was 82 years old, and she died with her three sons and her beloved husband by her side. Her migrations took her all over the world, and she lived in several places, but she called this valley home.
She was a life-long athlete and kinesthetic—she coached and played field sports, studied nutrition and fitness, trained and rode horses, loved dancing, and missed an aerobics class to give birth to her third son in 1976. She skied with masterful grace, recently celebrating her 80th birthday skiing with family and friends at Whistler/Blackcomb in flat light and miserable snow conditions. She hauled trailers and flew private planes and rode motorcycles, and she raised a long line of dogs who were as loving and as fiercely loyal as she was. She also sang beautifully and loved the written word.
Her migratory lifestyle connected our family, and her friends and family will remember her passing through and bringing gifts, and for timely and thoughtful letters, cards, phone calls and eventually some heart-emoji-filled texts, too. She stayed present in all our lives even as she lived such a full and adventurous one herself, held us in her loving orbit. Her children and grandchildren were a constant source of joy for her.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Fenwick; her siblings, Sandy, Jenny, and Peter; her three sons, Gregor, Patrick, and Justin; and eight grandchildren.
We are planning a celebration of life for her in Vancouver, B.C., in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a small donation in her name to The Nature Conservancy, or the Ketchum Community Library.
Commented