Aug. 5, 1949 to April 20, 2020
Constance Henderson Price, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2020.
She was vibrant, beautiful, charming, entertaining and fun-loving. She had many friends because of her unique personality. The restaurant business was always her mainstay. She worked at The Pioneer when she arrived in Ketchum from South Carolina and finished it off at Chez Michel and Michel’s Christiania. Then she purchased a home in Hagerman on the Snake River and enjoyed the watersports it had to offer.
Conny’s friends and family have been of most importance for her entire life. A true Southern belle at its best. We will miss you dearly. Say a prayer for Conny and bless her heart. By the way, she was a great tap dancer, which she loved to do.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Henderson, and is survived by her mother, Gladys Henderson, and brothers, Tom and John Henderson.
With love and kisses from all of her friends. In memory of Conny who was a survivor of domestic violence, make a contribution to the Crisis Hotline. Conny, you can finally rest in peace, dearest girlfriend. Your time on this earth will never be forgotten.
