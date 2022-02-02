Connie Love always had a smile. She was the most friendly, caring, compassionate person that anyone could ever meet. She always had a positive attitude, an amazing smile and the most beautiful, piercing blue eyes. She grew up in the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, cycling, hiking, and camping.
Connie loved this valley and found herself surrounded by many loving, caring and wonderful friends. Her battle with lymphoma was a long one, yet throughout the ordeal, she maintained a positive outlook and sincere thankfulness for all of the doctors, nurses and most caring friends for all of the support, phone calls, and beautiful cards and letters.
Connie is survived by her husband, Randy van Dyke; son, Ryan Skene; grandchildren, Isla and Drew Skene; sister, Betsy Brunelle (Andy); two brothers, Mark Arnold (Loren), John Arnold (Lisa); as well as nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Connie's life in the late spring or early summer so that more friends will be able to attend.
