Christine Ann Johnson of Hailey passed away March 2 after heart surgery. Chris was an incredible woman. Although born with a congenital heart condition, she never complained that it was unfair—she lived life to the fullest she could. She was incredibly kind and was a joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her; she made lifelong friends wherever she went.
Chris grew up in the Stockton, California area and as a 4H member raised sheep and goats as well as any “stray” cat or dog that came within reach. She graduated from Tokay High School in 1978.
After receiving a B.S. degree in International Development from U.C. Davis, she worked as a television journalist in Idaho Falls; St. Joseph, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and ended up as a producer for CNN in its early days. After receiving an M.A. in English at the University of Georgia in 1996, she changed careers to teach high school and college English in the Sacramento area. In 2003, Chris became a software trainer for Marketron in Hailey; she retired from there in 2020.
In 2007, she met Jim Bartolino, and they married in 2010. Jim wooed her with the Great American Songbook: notably Sinatra’s “Nice ‘N Easy,” “You Make Me Feel so Young,” and, most importantly, “The Second Time Around.” She fell for it: Love is lovelier the second time around. The years with Chris have been the happiest of Jim’s life.
Chris loved animals and usually had several. When she and Jim blended their households she loved on five cats and three dogs. Chris and Jim fostered (and adopted) dogs for Chesapeake Bay Retriever Relief and Rescue and she volunteered for The Hunger Coalition.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Bartolino; father, Alan Johnson; brothers and sisters, Steve Johnson, Jenny Potier, Linda Gidre, Tom Johnson, and their spouses; cousin, Bill Pollock, and his wife; 12 nieces and nephews; a great-nephew and -niece; and her and Jim’s three Chesapeake Bay Retrievers: Winnie, Toby, and Jake.
There will be a reception to celebrate Chris’s life this summer. Please contact Jim for details. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Chris’s name to either Chesapeake Bay Retriever Relief and Rescue (https://cbrrescue.org) or the [Wood River Valley] Hunger Coalition (https://thehungercoalition.org).
She’s left a huge hole in all of our lives, and we’ll deeply miss her.
