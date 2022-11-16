Christina Marie Alvarez

Christina Marie Alvarez passed in the early morning of Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and God. Christy was a cherished wife, daughter, sister, friend, and a remarkable mother of six. She leaves behind her husband, Antonio; children, Jasmina, Marco, Mercedez, Olivia, Nicassio, and Feliciana: two grandchildren, Jesse James and Julian; mother, Evelyn; brothers, Victor and Carlos. Every donation will help lay Christy to rest and bring the gift of financial safety to the Alvarez family: https://gofund.me/877794f2.