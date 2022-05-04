Chris Panting, residing in Rice, Washington, passed away April 21, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. He was 64 years old.
Chris, the son of Del and DeLoris Panting grew up in Hailey, Idaho, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, hunting in the mountains he loved and learning the value of hard work.
Chris moved to Spokane and became involved in Kenpo Karate for over 25 years. He owned his own school for 20-plus years, instilling in his students self-discipline, confidence and integrity. He held a 5th Degree Black Belt in the Ed Parker system. He also spent time in Wyoming working in the grocery store business learning the meat cutting trade and making many more friends. He made his way back to Washington, making the small mountain town of Rice his home and working for the county. He once said, "I cannot accept the Lord in my life until I get to know him." He then picked up a Bible, reading it daily. Chris, a simple man with a strong faith was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Chris was preceded in death by dad and mom. He is survived by his children, Levi Panting and Christina Haggerty; three grandchildren; two great grand children; and his sisters, Tawnya Ulrick (Mike) and MarLena Wood (Forrest). A private family gathering will be held in Hailey, Idaho. Online condolences can be made at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill, Spokane, Washington or online at www.AdvantageSouthHill.com.
