Cheryl Dawn Cornforth Beck

June 22, 1955 - March 20, 2023
Cheryl Dawn arrived June 22, 1955, at St Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, to Leon and Betty Cornforth! She was such a happy, smiling baby and so loved! We lived in Elgin, Oregon, until she was nearly 3 when we moved to Boise where she started school. We welcomed her little sister, LeAnn, at age 4 and a half, and she had to learn to have a tag-a-long the rest of her life. Some of the friends the kids made there are still close friends today even with all the moving we did.
When Cheryl was about 8, we moved to Spokane, Washington, where she went through the rest of grade school and graduated from Upper Columbia Adventist Academy. She went on to college in Tennessee and finished her B.S. at Walla Walla College in Social Work before moving down to Loma Linda University where she finished with her master's degree. She moved to Portland, Oregon, where she worked at the State Hospital and met and married Terry Beck. They both loved to ski and soon made the move over to Sun Valley to be able to enjoy the outdoors and beautiful Sawtooth Mountains. There was so much fun and joy had by all of us who knew her, and if she had that look in her eye, you had better be ready! It was the first time since Spokane that our whole family lived together in the same state since leaving Washington! We loved being close enough to spend weekends and holidays together. She loved spoiling her nephew, Justin, and niece, Janette, as they grew up and had families of their own that she could be Auntie Cheryl too and we all loved her!
Soon she was needed to move back to Portland to help run the family business, Cognitive Enrichment Concepts LLC, as owner-manager for the last 15 years. Cheryl devoted her life to caring for others, and her passion for helping people was felt by everyone who knew her. We will miss her so much!
She is survived by her mother, Betty Cornforth; sister, LeAnn Crawford and Gary; nephew, Justin, and Jennifer, Sydney, Katelynn, and James; niece, Janette, and Cory, Brayden, Lynnie, Malorie, Hayden, Peyton, Logan, and Jayce; and many wonderful family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Leon Cornforth.
Private family interment pending.
