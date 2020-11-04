Our “Annie” passed away on July 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz., at the age of 85. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Annie lived life with adventure and a healthy self-determination.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 1934, to Charlotte Stevens Rawson and Donald Franklin Pennell, Annie grew up in Seattle, Wash., graduating from Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington with a B.A. in nursing and where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Annie married Dr. Herbert Grant Angle on Dec. 27, 1958, and together they had three children. Never shying away from a good political debate, Annie managed several city, state and federal political campaigns, making an unsuccessful (but spirited) bid herself for a seat in the Washington State Legislature. Divorced in 1974, Annie returned to the University of Washington for graduate studies in nursing.
From there, Annie’s diverse career included such roles as chairperson of the Legislative Committee of the Washington State Nurses Association, instrumental in passing the first Nurse Practitioner Act, and executive director of the Clearinghouse for Health Resource Development, recruiting health-care workers to underserved communities in Washington state. Annie’s love of skiing and the mountains moved her to Sun Valley, Idaho, where she was a health care consultant and later established the architectural hardware store Sun Valley Builders Hardware.
Retiring and moving to Tucson in 2004, Annie enjoyed exploring in her motorhome and travel in general, eventually spending winters in Bahia de Kino, Mexico, where she enjoyed a community of friends. She also took up painting and drawing, and her spirit and passion for nature and life come through in the beautiful, colorful art she leaves for us to remember her by.
Annie will be missed by her sons, Herb Angle and Jonathan Angle (Bonnie); and daughter, Leslie Angle; as well as grandchildren, Spencer and Cody Angle; siblings, Jon Pennell (Carol) and Frances Pennell (Carl Shutoff); extended family; countless friends; and her beloved dog, Amigo, and cat, Missy.
A celebration of Annie’s life will take place in person or online in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please do one kind thing (or more) for someone else with Annie in mind.
