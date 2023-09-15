Charley Johnson

Join us as we celebrate Charley’s life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Knight residence, 13 Quigley Road, in Hailey. Snacks and drinks provided. Please bring stories and a chair or blanket to sit on. Hawaiian shirts welcome. See Charley’s full obituary and share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com/obituaries/charles-johnson.
