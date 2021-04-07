Charles Raymond Bohlke died March 24, 2021, at the age of 85.
He was born March 24, 1936, in Yakima, Wash., to Charles and Joanna Bohlke. He graduated from Yakima High and the University of Washington with time out for a winter in Sun Valley and a stint in the Army in between. He was last employed as CFO for a large fruit company in Yakima, Wash., before retiring in Sun Valley to enjoy his love of skiing and the mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Bohlke; his daughters, Kari Bohlke (Hank Dart) and Kirsten Bohlke (Adrian Happel); four grandchildren, Cooper Dart, Cash Dart, Eliza Happel and Gretchen Happel; his brother, Denny Bohlke; and a nephew and three nieces.
Chuck loved and was devoted to his family and was so very proud of his daughters, the men they married and his grandchildren.
Friends might consider a gift to their favorite charity in his memory. He requested no service. Friends are invited to share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com.
