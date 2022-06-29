Charles Maurer, 75, of Escondido, California, passed away with family at his side on June 4, 2022, after several years battling cancer.
“Chuck” was born March 17, 1947, to Charles and Wanda Maurer in Chicago, Illinois. In the late 1970s to mid 1980s Chuck worked in Ketchum with his accounting firm, Fitch & Maurer.
A service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, on July 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial service to follow. Please Visit www.alhiser-comer.com for more information.
