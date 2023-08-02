Charles Lockhart III, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Windsor, Vero Beach, Florida.
Charlie was born on May 10, 1936, the oldest son of Charles Lockhart II and Catherine (Kitty) Harwood Lockhart. He attended Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Massachusetts; Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut; and earned a B.A. from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Charlie served in the U.S. Navy and continued his life of service volunteering at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, the Sun Valley Symphony, and the Community Church of Vero Beach, among many other organizations. Charlie was a dedicated and valued member of AA for 44 years, serving as a role model to those in the community.
Charlie led an adventurous life skiing, scuba diving, playing golf, tennis, fishing and boating, and he enjoyed traveling to exotic destinations. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, rarely missing a game.
Charlie was a beloved friend to many and a devoted father to two daughters, Cynthia Lockhart Bolton and Emily Lockhart Bitting (George), and a loving grandfather to Haley Bolton Kopel (Matthew), John (Jay) Wood Bolton III, and Charlotte Culver Bitting.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Harwood Lockhart; his parents; and sister, Florence Lockhart Nimick. A private burial will be held at Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a celebration of life will be planned in Vero Beach this Fall.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to The Community Church of Vero Beach, CCOVB.org, 1901 23rd St., Vero Beach, FL 32960 or VNA Hospice Foundation, VNATC.org, 920 37th Place #101, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Commented