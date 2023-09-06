Charles “Chuck” William Cohan, 84, died Aug. 24, 2023, at Embassy of Hearthside in State College, Pennsylvania, of complications from dementia. He was formerly of Hailey and Bellevue, Washington.
Born May 2, 1939, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles Carlton and Dorothy Hulse Cohan. He was preceeded in death by his brothers, Joel and Richard Cohan; and his second wife, Maryl “Bunch” Cohan (d. 02/2020).
He is survived by his first wife, Cynthia S. Cohan, and their daughters, Catherine Cohan (Micci) of Lemont, Pennsylvania, and Suzanne Cohan of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Sofia and Carmen Micci; a step-daughter, Stacey Sholtis, and her husband, Jack; and two step-grandchildren, Colton and Caitlin Sholtis.
Charles graduated from Rutgers University in 1962. He obtained a master’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He worked in the commercial paper industry and retired as a vice president of sales for Georgia Pacific.
Thank you to his caregivers at Juniper Village and Embassy of Hearthside.
There will be no service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, www.stlukesonline.org/about-st-lukes/donate-or-volunteer/make-an-online-donation, where Charles was a long-time volunteer.
