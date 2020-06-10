Sept. 18, 1951 to May 29, 2020
Cathy could not go on without her partner of 40 years. She succumbed to her battle with COPD on the morning of Friday, May 29, 2020. She passed away at home, where she wanted to be with her family and her dogs.
She was born in New York and spent her childhood there with her father, Christopher, her uncle, Paul, and her Aunt Mary. Cathy had two siblings, her sister, Marianne, and brother, Charlie.
In 1970 Cathy gave birth to her daughter, Christye Negreponte. Papa (Christopher) moved the family to the Wood River Valley to start a new life for the family. The family settled in Ketchum until the early ’90s when Papa built the farm on Baseline Road in Bellevue.
Cathy met the love of her life, Jeff Zaccardi, on Valentine’s Day in 1981. It was love at first sight—they would later marry in 1984 on Aug. 31 and were never seen apart from that day on.
Cathy spent 25-plus years working as a public servant for the Blaine County School District serving as a board clerk. She was an amazing employee and took so much pride in her work. Cathy and Jeff loved to fish together and spent many days on the Salmon River. In August 1993 they moved to the family farm on Baseline. They raised organic beef and lamb before it was a popular thing to do. She loved all her animals and they produced some extremely fine meat for family and friends. If you were considered a friend by Cathy, you were considered family.
She is and will always be missed. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Christye Negreponte, and her husband. Also, by her nephew, Christian Offen (Jacksonville, Fla.) and her loving, loyal companion Phoebe (border collie). The family asks that you light a candle and share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mountain Humane animal shelter of the Wood River Valley, Box 1496, Hailey, ID 83333.
