Cathy Christye Negreponte Zaccardi, age 68, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020, due to complications of COPD. Some would say that she could not go on without her partner of 40 years. She passed away at home, where she wanted to be, with her family and her dogs.
She was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., to Christopher Negreponte and Basila Pipilas Negreponte. She was raised by her father, Christopher, her Uncle Paul and her Aunt Mary. Cathy had two siblings, her sister, Marianthe, and brother, Charles.
In 1969 Cathy graduated from Park Ridge High School in Park Ridge, N.J. Shortly after, Christopher moved the entire family to the Wood River Valley to start a new life. The family settled in the valley until the early ’90s when Christopher built a home on the family farm on Baseline Road in Bellevue.
Cathy met the love of her life, Jeff Zaccardi, on Valentine’s Day in 1981. It was love at first sight; they would later marry in 1984 on Aug. 31 and were never seen apart from that day on. Cathy and Jeff loved to fish together and spent many days on the Salmon River catching salmon or steelhead. They also took a few trips to Mexico to fish for marlin and sailfish. They both loved the sport and being conscious of our natural resources would tag and release the fish. Cathy, even though small in stature, had no problem reeling in fish that outweighed her!
Cathy spent 25-plus years working as a public servant for the Blaine County School District serving as the clerk of the board. She was an amazing employee and took so much pride in her work. In August 1993 they moved to the family farm on Baseline Road. They raised organic beef and lamb, embracing the practice before it was the popular thing to do. She took pride in the caring of their animals, producing some of the finest meat for family and friends. Cathy was kind and honest and had a huge heart. If you were considered a friend by Cathy, you were considered family.
She is and will always be missed.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Christye Negreponte, and her husband, David Lenon. Also, by her nephew, Christian Offen (Jacksonville, Fla.) and her loving, loyal companion Phoebe (border collie).
Cathy’s family asks that you light a candle and share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Cathy’s name to the Wood River Valley animal shelter, Mountain Humane, Box 1496, Hailey, ID 83333.
