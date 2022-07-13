Catherine "Katie" Anne Palmer was born on June 2, 1952, in San Francisco, Calif., and passed away May 18, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. She grew up in Palo Alto, Calif. Katie graduated from Sacramento State University. Throughout her career she worked mainly in the field of education, including many years for the Blaine County School District.
Katie was a loyal friend and lived a wonderful life nurturing others and always finding humor in every situation. She was fearless about speaking her mind.
Katie now resides in Heaven with her deceased husband; brother, Kit; and her dogs. She is survived by her brother, Ed; her stepchildren, Dan, Thomas and Emily Palmer; and nieces and nephews.
